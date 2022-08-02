'The Lucky Trio:' Three Onalaska siblings have unlikely connection

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) -- Each person's birthday is special to them; Whether it's because you love the time of year, you share it with a friend or you simply like the number of the day.
But for three Onalaska siblings, their birthday's are special for a different reason. Their birthday's each correspond with the year they were born. All three of them.
- Emmett Alexander Hand born on August 17 of 2017.
- Lila Barbara Hand born on April 20 of 2020.
- Avery Rose Hand born on June 22 of 2022.
“I’ve never even thought of this as a possibility," father Chris Hand said. "So when it happened we’re like 'Okay, well three times', put it in the record book I guess.”
While they aren't technically record holders, this occurrence is still highly unlikely according to Western Technical College math professor Rick Powers.
"When there are 30 days in a year, you have one day out 30 when that could happen, and then you multiply those probabilities so that if its one out of 30 to happen in one month then if that happens 3 times, then you’re multiplying 30 times 30 times 30 so it's one chance out of 27,000 for that to happen.”
To put this into perspective, Powers says the chances of being struck by lightning are 1-in-15,000. So for their corresponding birthdays, it's even more rare.
“That’s very unusual," Powers said. "When you think about 27,000. That’s only happening one time.”
While it could be fate or a random coincidence, the Hand's agree it's still something to smile about.
“I think about it and it makes me kind of giddy because its like 'what are the chances of that?'" Chris Hand said.
If the Hand's were to try for a fourth child, they only have nine years to attempt it because the last year that would work would be 2032 as the days in each month only go up to 32.