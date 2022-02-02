The move to the new WAFER Food Pantry location one step closer

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A fixture on the North Side of La Crosse, the 1906-built building that last housed Gordy's Market is one step closer to having its new owner move in.
WAFER Food Pantry now has preliminary plans on the desk of the Commercial/Multi Family Design Review Committee at the City of La Crosse.
Included in those plans are proposals to possibly expand the building's footprint.
As Board President Taylor Haley explained, the proposals address issues the food pantry has previously experienced and wants to fix when they move to the new location.
"As you know, we've had the catalytic converters stolen on our vehicles on two different occasions," Haley said. "Our vehicles get vandalized, broken into. So we're hoping to alleviate that so we're still working on kind of how that's gonna look."
Haley isn't sure if that means an indoor or outdoor secured location for those trucks as it's still being hashed out with committee planners.
Another issue the new building will address is pallet management. Current operations at WAFER's Causeway Boulevard facility are inefficient with pallets having to be continuously moved around to gain access to other pallets making it tough on its all-volunteer staff.
Haley made assurances that the proposed expansion won't change very much of the existing building at the corner of George and Gillette streets.
"Part of what I'm really looking forward to is that there is a lot of history in this building," Haley continued. "And we're working to preserve some of that so that it really is a part of the North Side and we will be proud of that."
Situated on two major roadways and serviced by three bus lines, the new location will be a lot more accessible to all of La Crosse.
"We used to be in an industrial park and we don't serve industry," Haley stated. "We serve people and now we're going to be in the middle of people."
WAFER's next few steps include finalizing the preliminary plans and getting approval from the City of La Crosse, then it's on to bidding out to contractors and breaking ground.
