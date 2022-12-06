The Salvation Army partners with local businesses for their Match Day event

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign is past the half way point and they hope their upcoming match day events helps meet their donation goal for the year.
Starting on December 7, local businesses are partnering with the Salvation Army by matching any Red Kettle donations in a day.
- Ensure Hope (American Family Insurance, Ryan Schultz & Associates), Matchday - Wednesday, December 7
- OptumServe, Match Day - Thursday, December 8
- Mayo Clinic, Match Day - Saturday, December 10
- Kettle Design Competition, Match Day - Saturday, December 10
- Smiles for a Couse (Stanek Dental), Match Day - Wednesday, December 14
- Community Match Day - Friday, December 16
- Anonymous Match Day (up to $10,000), Friday, December 16
As of December 6, the Salvation Army has raised $78,248 which is nearly $200,000 short of their goal of $278,000. The non-profit hopes that the match day event will help inspire the community to donate more.
The donations received from the red kettle campaign fundraising efforts account for over one-third of their budget. The funds go toward the organization's social services and providing emergency shelter throughout the year.