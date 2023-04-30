The start of May begins with a nice warm-up and more rain chances

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa...
Wisconsin...Minnesota...

Mississippi River at Lansing affecting Vernon, Houston, Crawford
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at Lake City affecting Goodhue, Wabasha and
Pepin Counties.

Mississippi River at Guttenberg Dam 10 affecting Clayton and
Grant Counties.

Mississippi River at McGregor affecting Crawford, Clayton, Grant
and Allamakee Counties.

Mississippi River at La Crosse affecting La Crosse, Houston and
Vernon Counties.

Mississippi River at Winona affecting Trempealeau, Buffalo and
Winona Counties.

Mississippi River at Wabasha affecting Buffalo and Wabasha
Counties.

.The crest on the Mississippi River has moved south of the area.
While some precipitation will fall across the area through Monday,
the amounts will be light and are not expected to impact the slow
fall that is occurring at this time.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued Sunday evening.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and forecast.

* WHERE...Mississippi River at La Crosse.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 14.5 feet, Goose Island Park begins to flood. Water
also begins to enter Lueth Park from the La Crosse River Marsh.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:15 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 14.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:15 AM CDT Sunday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 12.7 feet Sunday
morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
14.6 feet on 04/07/1967.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

The start of May begins with a nice warm-up and more rain chances

The start of May is warming us up.

Our fourth month of the year ended on the cooler side of things, as strong winds from the northwest has continued to bring in cold air. Tomorrow starts a new month and the begin is going to be cold once more, but warmer weather isn't too far away. 

Dan Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF.png

For tonight and tomorrow, we will continue to see strong winds from the northwest. 

Day Planner - 6x - Tomorrow 8a-8p 2018.png

Monday will then not be able to see any warmth at all, with wind chills in the 30s and 40s. 

National - CPC 6-10 Day Temp Outlook.png

After Monday though, winds will shift to the southwest. This will start to bring in warmer air for the Coulee Region. 

The 6–10-day outlook shows temperatures are looking to be pretty above average. Above average temps right now would be in the 60s and 70s. 

After 10 days, models are even showing a continuation of warmth, with no cool down in sight. 

Although we do have warmer weather returning, rain chances will not be going away anytime soon. However, higher temps are definitely going to make rain feel a little bit better. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

