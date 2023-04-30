The start of May begins with a nice warm-up and more rain chances

Our fourth month of the year ended on the cooler side of things, as strong winds from the northwest has continued to bring in cold air. Tomorrow starts a new month and the begin is going to be cold once more, but warmer weather isn't too far away.
For tonight and tomorrow, we will continue to see strong winds from the northwest.
Monday will then not be able to see any warmth at all, with wind chills in the 30s and 40s.
After Monday though, winds will shift to the southwest. This will start to bring in warmer air for the Coulee Region.
The 6–10-day outlook shows temperatures are looking to be pretty above average. Above average temps right now would be in the 60s and 70s.
After 10 days, models are even showing a continuation of warmth, with no cool down in sight.
Although we do have warmer weather returning, rain chances will not be going away anytime soon. However, higher temps are definitely going to make rain feel a little bit better.