 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Bitter Cold Temperatures Moving In...

.Temperatures continue to fall early this morning and combined
with strong northwest winds, wind chill values were already 10 to
20 below zero in parts of southeast Minnesota and far northern
Iowa. Even colder conditions are on tap for later tonight into
Thursday morning.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as
30 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From Midnight tonight to Noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on
exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Thompson remembers the challenge of the pandemic

  • Updated
  • 0

When Ray Cross announced his retirement in October 2019, the UW-System began searching for a new president.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) When Ray Cross announced his retirement in October 2019, the UW-System began searching for a new president.

They named a finalist, University of Alaska President Jim Johnsen.

In June 2020, Johnsen withdrew his name from consideration.  Soon thereafter, the System offered the job on an interim basis to former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson.

Thompson initially declined, but his son told him to give it a try.

tommy.jpg

After a year and a half of service, Thompson submitted his letter of resignation January 7, 2022, anticipating the System's announcement of finalists for the job.

They've since named the chairman of the Foley and Lardner Law Firm in Milwaukee, Jay Rothman, and UW-Eau Claire Chancellor Jim Schmidt.

In his resignation letter, Thompson wrote in part, "I believe the University of Wisconsin System is among our state's greatest assets, second only to its people. . ."

He told the Regents he was honored to serve as interim system president, "particularly through what could have been its darkest time. . ."

Thompson says he has a number of projects left to complete before his resignation is official March 18, but he's not retiring.  He says he'll never retire.

He'll take the month of April to talk with his family and others about what he should do next and nothing is off the table, including politics. 

As he told us during a recent interview with a laugh, "I'm a young 80." 

Tags

Recommended for you