Thousands gather to enjoy Minnesota State Fair

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Thousands of people are traveling to St. Paul for the Minnesota State Fair before it comes to an end on Labor Day.
This year there were no COVID-19 restrictions so there were vendors for everyone to enjoy; including plenty of food vendors.
"You have to go to the Agriculture Building and get the first kiss apples and apple cider," said one fairgoer.
According to the Minnesota State Fair's website, they go through around 25,000 ears of a corn each day. News 19 asked visitors "what makes the fair corn so special?"
"It's like buttery, grilled to perfection and you put a little seasoning on there," another fairgoer said. "It's just good."
The Minnesota State Fair offers more than delicious food. Visitors can also enjoy amusement rides, a butterfly exhibit, farm animal showings, live music and several educational programs.
