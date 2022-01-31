Three hurt in Shelby crash

TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WXOW) - Three people were injured when two vehicles collided early Sunday evening in the Town of Shelby.
According to Shelby Fire Chief Tony Holinka, the crash happened at 5:48 p.m. by the intersection of County Road M and Mulzacher Road. One vehicle coming uphill towards St. Joseph's Ridge crossed the center line and hit a vehicle coming downhill.
Two of the people involved were able to get out of the vehicles and be examined by responders on scene. They were later taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
A third person needed to be cut out of one of the vehicles then taken to an ambulance for transport to a La Crosse hospital.
The names of those involved have not been released.