Three La Crosse County Board incumbents lose in Tuesday's election

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- All 30 seats of the La Crosse County Board were on Tuesday night's ballot, with challengers beating three incumbents.
Winning against La Crosse City Council President Barb Janssen with 57% of the vote was David Pierce for the District 3 seat.
Voted into her seat in 2000, Vicki Burke was defeated for the District 21 Supervisor position by former La Crosse Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham by 55 votes.
In the race to hold the District 29 seat, Ken Schlimgen won the seat over Tom Jacobs, who was elected in 2018, by nine votes with nearly 900 were cast.
Keeping her seat, County Board President Monica Kruse was up against Heidi Worminghaus in the race for District 15.
On the ballot for District 25, Dennis Jacobson went up against Betty Sacia to win the newly created district.
To view the rest of the results visit wxow.com/results