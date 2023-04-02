Thunderstorms and a cool down to start the week, but warmer temps return for Easter Weekend

Our weekend ends on a high note, but the work week is in for a cool down with chances of thunderstorms. The weekend, however, brings us back to warmer weather.
The afternoon and evening were one to enjoy, as temps soared into the 60° mark. Unfortunately, warmer weather does have to end, as a few days during the next seven days will bring us down to below average.
Towards the end of the week and ahead though, temperatures are back on the rise, and we may be looking towards above or even well above average temperatures next week.
As we cool down to start the week, we will be in for some pretty widespread and heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Starting Tuesday afternoon, we will get some isolated and scattered thunderstorms. This could last into Wednesday afternoon and evening.
While there are isolated thunderstorms, there is a marginal risk for counties south and southeast of La Crosse to have isolated severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. We will be tracking the storms as they approach, so keep checking back to find the latest information.
After Wednesday, we will have one more cool day, but after that, temps are warming up for Easter Weekend and potentially all of the week ahead.