Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin...

Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse
Counties.

.The combination of rainfall from Friday and snow melt will cause
the Black river to rise above its 12 foot minor flood stage at
Galesville on Sunday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional river and weather information is available at
www.weather.gov/lacrosse.

The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO WEDNESDAY MORNING...
...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black River Near Galesville.

* WHEN...From late tonight to Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and
agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end
of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 12.8 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.8 feet on 03/26/1991.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Thunderstorms and a cool down to start the week, but warmer temps return for Easter Weekend

  • Updated
Our first full week of April starts rainy, but ends warm

Our weekend ends on a high note, but the work week is in for a cool down with chances of thunderstorms. The weekend, however, brings us back to warmer weather. 

Almanac and Forecast Graph Todayla.png

The afternoon and evening were one to enjoy, as temps soared into the 60° mark. Unfortunately, warmer weather does have to end, as a few days during the next seven days will bring us down to below average. 

Towards the end of the week and ahead though, temperatures are back on the rise, and we may be looking towards above or even well above average temperatures next week. 

POP Categories 7 Day Line Graph 2018.png

As we cool down to start the week, we will be in for some pretty widespread and heavy rain and thunderstorms. 

Starting Tuesday afternoon, we will get some isolated and scattered thunderstorms. This could last into Wednesday afternoon and evening. 

Severe Weather Outlook DMA Day 3.png

While there are isolated thunderstorms, there is a marginal risk for counties south and southeast of La Crosse to have isolated severe thunderstorms Tuesday evening. We will be tracking the storms as they approach, so keep checking back to find the latest information. 

After Wednesday, we will have one more cool day, but after that, temps are warming up for Easter Weekend and potentially all of the week ahead. 

Extended 7 Day 1st 3 Days Plus 2018.png

