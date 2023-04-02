Thunderstorms and a cool down to start the week, but warmer temps return for Easter Weekend

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in La Crosse WI has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. .The combination of rainfall from Friday and snow melt will cause the Black river to rise above its 12 foot minor flood stage at Galesville on Sunday evening. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1100 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...REPLACES RIVER FLOOD WATCH... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From late tonight to Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 9.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 12.8 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 03/26/1991. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&