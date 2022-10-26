Tips to stay safe this Halloween

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) -- In just a few short days, trick-or-treaters will be out and about for Halloween and there are a several tips for everyone to stay safe and aware on that day.

Sergeant Brook Pataska with the La Crosse Police Department is reminding people to stay vigilant.

"That's a big thing, is just there's a lot of vehicle traffic out," Pataska said. "Just having those kids, even though they're so excited and they quick want to get from one house to the next, to make sure that they're still crossing at those crosswalks and corners."

She added that it's important for drivers to stay aware and slow down, especially in residential areas.

A pediatric emergency medicine physician at UW-Health Kids, Dr. Nicholas Kuehnel, is sharing ways to dress your best and still be safe.

"For costume safety, usually having some sort of well-fit costume is usually best. Especially with younger kids, making sure it's not impeding their legs and their ability to walk or run appropriately," Kuehnel said. "For face coverings, if you're able to go without a mask or consider face paint. This can be helpful to not obstruct the children's views."

He added that it's recommended for those out at night to wear something reflective or carry a glow stick to stay visible.

Going door to door, Pataska said it's important to stay aware and stay outside while getting candy-Don't go into a stranger's house or vehicle.