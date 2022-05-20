Tips when filing claims for storm damage

La Crescent, MN (WXOW) Recent storms mean insurance companies are quite busy.
State Farm says 2,400 claims in Minnesota, about 1,000 in Wisconsin.
WXOW TV 19 viewers have sent photos of hail they've had to deal with recently.
Here's an example from Adrian Ustby of Holmen.
Heather Paul who works in public affairs for State Farm says people understandably want their claims handled quickly.
But she says patience will help the process.
She also provides some advice when making claims.
First, wait to look for the storm damage until it's safe.
Next, take photos and video of the damage and work to prevent further damage by making temporary repairs if necessary.
She says, save receipts for tarp and other materials you may need.
State Farm says, you can begin your claims process over the phone, online or through an app.