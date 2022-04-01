Tomah 4th graders racking up Minutes in Motion

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The fourth grade class at St. Paul Lutheran School in Tomah is actively working on building up fitness minutes for a 6-week challenge.
Since 2016, St. Paul teacher Ms. Kim Pilz, has her 4th graders taking part in Gundersen Health System's Minutes in Motion program put on every year to encourage healthy behaviors.
This year's class is highly motivated in going for the gold.
"This year they decided to come up with a team name," Ms. Pilz explained. "And they decided they're going for the gold. So our team name is the Gold Grabbers."
Students are enthusiastic about participating in the health living program.
"Minutes in Motion has been really fun lately," 4th grader Carter Brieske said. "I've been working out a lot. Every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday night and it's been awesome."
"We get to work our way up and up to get better and better," 4th grader Trinity Gerke added. "And for the people who can't work out as often, you get to work out at school and at home and I think it's really fun to exercise in general."
Minutes in Motion offers weekly challenges along with a 6-week goal. Ms. Pilz's classes usually accumulate 55,000 minutes which has garnered some nice gift cards.
According to Wellness Education Specialist McKenna Schmidt, it's the incentives that help Gundersen Health keep the community health focused.
"This program motivates people to be more physically active," Schmidt said. "So not only are you bettering your health but there's also chances to win great prizes throughout the challenge including the five hundred dollar grand prize at the very end."
Each student in Ms. Pilz's class is responsible for tracking their own minutes and they're encouraged to log at least 30 minutes per day in addition to class activities.
"This group especially, likes to be challenged," Ms. Pilz explained. "So they're looking forward to how many minutes they can write down and see if the can increase their number."
While the main goal is promoting fitness with daily activity, that doesn't stop these 4th graders from putting in maximum effort to get maximum results.
Anyone can register for Minutes in Motion at anytime during the program to qualify for the fitness incentives.
For more information or to register for Gundersen's Minutes in Motion, check out the following website: Minutes in Motion 2022