Tomah Aquatic Center ready to open Monday

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Tomah is ready to open its Tomah Aquatic Center on Monday.
After a delay due to staffing shortages, the municipal pool finally has enough trained and certified lifeguards to open up the pool and keep community members safe.
With only three lifeguards returning from last season, the Tomah Parks and Recreation Department struggled to find the 12 more it needed to operate safely in time for its usual Memorial Day Weekend opening.
After a social media outreach effort, community members pooled funds together to cover the out-of-pocket costs of certification, giving area teens incentive to fill the lifeguard void.
Earlier this week, the pool held a training session for thirteen new lifeguards with the help of La Crosse YMCA Aquatics Director Brenda Maxwell.
Murray's on Main sponsored a mid-day meal for the training session treating the class to lunch.
Now fully staffed, the Aquatic Center will hold it's first open swim of the season Monday, June 20 from 12-6 p.m.