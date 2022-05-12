Tomah breaks ground on new Emergency Services Building

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Tomah broke ground Thursday in a ceremony to begin construction on its new Emergency Services Building (ESB).
The new facility will be large enough to allow both fire and ambulatory services to share resources and work from one location.
Firefighter Megan Mickelson is excited at the opportunity to bring the two emergency teams together.
"This building is going to bring everybody centrally located, Mickelson explained. "Right now our fire service is split into two buildings and we're gonna tie in the ambulance service, So it'll be nice to be under one roof."
Consolidation of emergency services is expected to create efficiencies and a team-based working environment, which C-Shift Crew leader and Critical Cara Paramedic Jeremy Becker said is a benefit of the project.
"The conditions at our current station are adequate," Becker said. "But the new improved working conditions at this beautiful station will definitely improve cohesiveness of the paramedics within the station."
The $13.5 million dollar ESB project includes modernizing Tomah's emergency command and control and getting first responders out the door quicker.
"We're gonna do a lot of cross training, Mickelson siad. "There'll be great response times coming out of the same station and a lot more overlap with communication between the two."
Projected to encompass 36,000 square feet, new amenities include a larger work space, living quarters and a training center.
"Right now we have all the training materials in station but we have such limited space," Becker explained. "The new facility will allow us to have dedicated areas where we can train and keep us up to date on all our skills everyday."
Housing 16 emergency vehicles in 10 drive-thru bays, the building's location on Glendale Avenue allows easier access to the Tomah community.
"Arthur Street is a little bit tough to get out on sometimes, Mickelson acknowledged. "This new station is pretty centrally located here in the city. So it's a good spot for us."
Sited just north of Bud's Ball Park, construction will managed by Wisconsin-based Keller, Inc.
Completion is estimated in June of 2023.