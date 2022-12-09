Tomah Health introduces its newest CEO

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah health is marking 70 years of serving the community this year and the health system announced today who is leading the organization into the future as its newest Chief Executive Officer (CEO).
Madison native Derek Daly is taking the helm from outgoing CEO Phil Stewart who is retiring after 27 years at Tomah Health.
Taking over the top administrative role officially in August, Daly has been spending his time following a people-focused 100-day plan listening and learning from staff.
He said leveraging the wealth of knowledge in the organization truly helps in setting priorities for the future.
"One thing that we're looking forward to is refreshing our strategic plan in 2023," Daly explained. "It'll be the first time since the COVID pandemic started that we are going through our every three-year strategic plan. Very well timed to assess the current landscape and where we need to go to improve access, services and quality for the residents and patients we serve."
Daly spent the last five-and-a-half years as CEO of an eastern Oregon rural health center. He says he and his wife specifically chose Tomah Health to get back to the Wisconsin area where a majority of their family lives.
"We had our first son, a son named Colin last October and that really changed our perspectives and where we wanted to be," Daly said. "We had no family in the Pacific Northwest, all our family is in the Midwest. So, when we saw this opportunity, we saw an opportunity for professional growth and a personal connection to family that we hadn't had in years."
Derek Daly has a Business Administration undergraduate degree from Augustana College and a Master's in Health Administration from the University of Iowa.