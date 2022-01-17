Tomah Health updates its mask requirements and visitor policy

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Citing the increase in the transmission and the number of cases of COVID-19, Tomah Health is adjusting its policies regarding masks and visitors at its facilities effective January 17.
This includes Tomah Health, its Warrens Clinic and Hospice Touch / Life Choices Palliative Care facility.
All patients and visitors must now wear medical-grade masks, cloth masks (tie or ear loop) with a nose wire, or N95 or KN95 masks at all Tomah Health locations.
Anyone not having a proper mask when arriving will be offered a medical-grade mask during the screening process according to a release from Tomah Health.
As far as the changes in its visitor policies, Tomah Health is now limiting it to one visitor allowed in all areas per 24 hours. All visitors must also remain in patient rooms. No visitors under the age of 18 are allowed except for end of life or special circumstances.
“It is critical for everyone to do the basics like masking and distancing in public, staying home when you’re sick and washing hands often to help prevent the spread of viruses,” Chief Nursing Officer Tracy Myhre said. “With the continued support from the public, following these recommendations will also help ease pressure on our staff.”