Tomah man charged with fraud after posing as veteran

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - A Tomah man is facing a dozen counts of wire fraud and making false statements after he said he was a veteran in order to get contracts for his business.
A federal grand jury indicted Jonathan Walker, 44, on Wednesday with ten counts of wire fraud and two counts of making false statements.
In a statement from the Department of Justice, authorities said that Walker was the owner and operator of Walker Investment Properties, LLC that provided mechanical contracting services.
Between July 2015 and June 2019, the indictment stated that Walker went after federal contracts by saying that his business was a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Business (SDVOSB).
According to prosecutors, federal contracting officers can restrict competition for government contracts to SDVOSB's if the owner is a veteran and has a service-connected disability.
His business received two contracts from the Department of Defense totalling $1.9 million for HVAC services and fire alarm installation at Fort McCoy. He received $482,577 from those contracts.
The indictment said that Walker never served in any branch of the military nor did he have any disability that was incurred in the line of duty.
Each wire fraud charge carries a maximum 20 year penalty in federal prison. The false statement charges have a maximum of five years in prison.
Walker is set to appear in federal court in Madison on September 30.