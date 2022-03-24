Tomah mayoral candidates face off in community forum

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Spring Election in Tomah is almost here and Tomah's Chamber and Visitors Center wanted to give ballot candidates a forum to share their views.
On Tuesday this week, both mayoral candidates Mayor Mike Murray and Remy Gomez faced off on stage in front of approximately 40 residents in Tomah High School's auditorium.
Moderated by radio personality Robin Jon, candidates answered a mix of prepared questions and ones from the audience.
Candidates were given time for opening and closing remarks and then 90 seconds to answer each question.
The first question of the night asked their opinion on the direction the City is going with the Public Safety Building project.
Answering first was Remy Gomez, who also serves as a Monroe County District 12 Supervisor, and stated that it may be too late to make the changes he would like to see.
"This is something that's been on the radar," Gomez said. "Where do I think we should go is probably a little late in the ball game. I think the selection of our land or choice in land left something to be desired."
Already City owned, the current site of the new Public Safety Building is near the intersection of Glendale Avenue and Harrison Street.
To make room for new construction, part of the project involves getting rid of Tomah's iconic baseball field, Bud's Ball Park.
Incumbent Mayor Mike Murray said the choice was made to get the biggest bang for the buck and get the most return on the investment.
"We buy a piece of land and have it prepped," Murray explained. "Or we replace a ball field with three ball fields, pickle ball courts, volley ball courts, something more people can use. It seemed like a no brainer."
Discussing other issues in the city, candidates shared their views on fiscal responsibility, economic growth, government efficiency, and what to do about the city roads.
Remy Gomez has experience on road issues from what he's learned on the process working in his county supervisor role, and also how new construction is received in the community.
"People think that you can just pave down a road, Gomez said. "It's 'SimCity' and you just drag a mouse and all of a sudden you got a road and your utilities are there and you just have money. It does not work that way."
Gomez added that he enjoys the interaction with community members and is willing to listen.
"As we build a new road we got to assess new sidewalks and whatnot," Gomez continued. "And there's always a complaint with that. But at the same time they don't expect us to change the city ordinance to fit them because they wouldn't want to see that going forward. But at the same time be heard and be respected in the manner you're heard."
Mayor Murray is encouraged by people who want to know how the local government works, but for bigger issues like the Public Safety Building, he said it's best their concerns are heard during the meeting process.
"We've had people come up and say 'We didn't know anything about this Public Safety Building'," Murray said. "We've had meetings for two and a half years on the public safety building. We've been in discussion as to where it's gonna go, you know, these types of things. And those change. But nevertheless, throughout this whole process there has been ample opportunity to come forward."
Being Mayor of Tomah is a part-time job and doesn't pay very much, but both candidates are eager to take on the role in guiding the city forward during the next two years.
Voters will be able to cast their ballot for either candidate on Tuesday, April 5 or earlier through the Absentee Ballot process managed at the City of Tomah Clerk's office.
More information about who is on the April 5 ballot and other details can be found of the City of Tomah's website: City of Tomah Elections