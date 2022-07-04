Tomah parades down Superior Avenue for 4th of July

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of Tomah, celebrated Independence Day with its annual tradition, holding a parade on every 4th of July.
Community leaders, church groups and local businesses plus a group of some summer vacationing school band members participated in the parade that traveled southward down Superior Avenue.
Tomah Chamber & Visitors Center coordinated the event and President and CEO Tina Thompson said the community really gets into the spirit of '76 this time of year.
"We have about 60 to 70 entries," Thompson said. "And people are really getting festive with it this year."
One parade goer, 7th grader Jaymin Ingwell, said he likes big floats and the marching band.
"I love watching the 4th of July parade," Ingwell said. "Because it's so loud and my ears need loud or else I would explode!"
Spectators lining the street like looking for people they know, but for kids like Jaymin, it's a chance for some sweet treats.
"I called all dibs on Lemon Heads and Smarties," Jaymin proclaimed. "Because they're the best."
With storms in the forecast the clouds held back most of the parade, but at about the 50-minute mark the skies opened up.
Luckily it didn't dampen the spirits of Tomah's community, but there's a chance it could affect the night's fireworks.
"We are still planning on fireworks at 10 p.m. tonight," Thompson said. "If they don't get wet and if we're able to move forward with that."
Tomah Lions Club, who is putting on the 4th of July fireworks show, is keeping the community updated on Facebook.
If the show does get postponed, the tentative rain date is Saturday, July 9.