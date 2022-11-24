Tomah police arrest man suspected of attempted homicide

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Early Thursday morning, Tomah police responded to a residence for what they say was an attempted homicide.
According to the City of Tomah Police Department's press release, a stabbing incident happened at 755 Lisa Square, in a mobile home park just north of Lake Tomah.
Upon arrival, officers found a 58-year-old man semi-conscious and suffering from a significant stab wound in his upper torso.
After determining probable cause, investigators arrested 43-year-old Dennis J. Balaban for attempted first degree intentional homicide.
Balaban, who lives at the Lisa Square residence, is now in custody at the Monroe County Jail awaiting his initial court appearance scheduled for approximately 1 p.m. on Monday, November 28.
The victim was taken by ambulance to Tomah Health where he was stabilized and transferred to a La Crosse hospital for emergency medical treatment.
While the investigation is still ongoing, police are asking if anyone has any information on the incident to contact Investigator Brittany Westpfahl at 608-374-7418.