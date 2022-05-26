Tomah Police increase school presence in wake of Texas tragedy

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah police answering the call to help comfort community members in the wake of the Texas tragedy.
In a message to the community on its Facebook page, the Tomah Police Department said they were increasing their visibility at area schools until the end of the school year.
Working with the Tomah Area School District, police officers have been dispatching to schools, getting out of their cruisers and talking with families and students.
Assistant Chief Eric Pedersen said that in the past 15 years there have been officers staged in school zones as a daily practice.
"It's really nothing new for us, Officer Pedersen explained. "But it was new that would probably see a uniformed member outside their squad and because of the events we didn't want people to be alarmed at 'Why are all the police here?'. We're here for you. We work for the community so that's why we're there."
Asst. Chief Pedersen added that the safety and security of Tomah schools have always been a high priority and credits the school district and its board for fostering a collaborative relationship.
The initiative is hoped to provide some reassurance that the Tomah PD will do everything in their power to avert a travesty like the one in Texas.
"The men and women of Tomah Police Department will do whatever we can to prevent that from happening here," Pedersen said. "And if we can provide some level of comfort to our community, we're going to do that.
"The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive," Officer Pedersen continued. "I've received text messages, emails, face-to-face people thanking us. The children thanking us."