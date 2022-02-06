Tomah Police seek burglary suspects

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah Police are after the person or persons who broke into a storage unit and stole thousands of dollars worth of items January 31.
They said that just after 5 a.m., a unit at Tomah Mini Storage at 1115 N. Superior Avenue in Tomah was broken into with numerous items stolen. They valued the items at approximately $8,000.
The photo with this story are some of the items that were stolen.
Police issued a statewide crime alert due regarding the burglary due to the fact that a vehicle caught on video had a Wisconsin license plate of ACB3918. It was reported stolen to the Green Bay Police Department. The unknown location of the license plate led to the alert.
Anyone with information on the stolen items or stolen license plate is asked to contact Tomah Police at 608-269-8090.