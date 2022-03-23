Tomah school board candidates answer questions at community forum

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The Tomah Chamber and Visitors Center hosted a forum on Tuesday night for candidates running for two available seats on Tomah Area School District's Board of Education.
Newcomers Catey Rice and James Newlun are two candidates vying for seats held by incumbent and current Vice President Pam Buchda and another seat soon to be vacated by Board Clerk Gary Grovesteen.
The forum, moderated by radio personality Robin Jon, asked the candidates six prepared questions plus four more from the audience in Tomah High School's auditorium.
Besides opening and closing remarks, each candidate was allowed 90 seconds to answer each question that ranged in topics that included fiscal responsibility, addressing curriculum, public relations roles, and teacher retention.
In one answer, Pam Buchda shared her board experience of how balancing fiscal responsibilities and providing quality education can be challenging.
"I sat on the board when we had that massive decline in financial intake and we had to cut some things and had to be creative," Buchda said. "We don't want to go through that again."
While the pandemic created educational setbacks for many students, candidate James Newlun believed that setting clear priorities and transparency will help kids get back on track while addressing other issues.
"I want to continue to keep focus on how we're going to insure that our kids are safe in the school district," Newlun explained. "And also provide confidence that our parents and our community has some input on all of those different things."
In August and September of 2021, candidate Catey Rice successfully fought for student to have the option to wear masks during school hours. That experience motivated her to get involved.
"During those two months, research basically became my full time job," Rice said. "I saw the need for people on the board that could use critical thinking as they make decisions for our children, their education and their well-being."
Three candidates with three viewpoints with one goal in mind: To make the educational system in Tomah a better environment for kids and set them up for success in the future.
The City of Tomah's Spring Election is set for April 5. Four candidate names for the two board seats will be on the ballot.
The fourth candidate, Wayne Kling, who was a long-time member of Tomah's community, passed away suddenly on Saturday.
According to Wisconsin statutes, if elected, Kling's seat will be declared vacated and will go back on the ballot in the next Spring Election.