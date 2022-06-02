 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Tomah's Aquatic Center opening delayed

  • 0

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah's municipal pool, the Aquatic Center, is not yet opened for the summer.

Primarily, the hold-up is due to a lack of lifeguard staff and certification training.

Tomah Aquatic Center Plasma.jpg

Only three lifeguards are returning from last year according to Tomah Parks and Recreation Director Joe Protz, and the ideal number to fill weekly shifts is fifteen.

Joe Protz - Director - Tomah Parks and Rec Department.jpg

"Just being in a more rural area or in a smaller community it's hard even to find instructors to teach lifeguards to give them certification," Protz explained. "And it's a 2-year certification so you kind of go in fluxes, some years you have more lifeguards and some less and we're at that point where we don't have a lot of lifeguards returning."

Lifeguard shortages are nothing new to Protz, last year because of staffing, the Aquatic Center had to juggle shifts or sometimes close portions of the pool zones.

Tomah Aquatic Center Plasma 2.jpg

"We had a short staff last year, we were closed some days last year due to just not having enough lifeguards on staff," Protz said. "So we're trying the best we can here to see if we can pull off [in] the next couple of weeks and to try to get our aquatic center open this summer."

Anyone interested in getting lifeguard certification must be fifteen years old or older. 

Protz said that the pool will remain closed until they can open with a full complement of lifeguards to ensure pool safety for everyone.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you