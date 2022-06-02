Tomah's Aquatic Center opening delayed

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - Tomah's municipal pool, the Aquatic Center, is not yet opened for the summer.
Primarily, the hold-up is due to a lack of lifeguard staff and certification training.
Only three lifeguards are returning from last year according to Tomah Parks and Recreation Director Joe Protz, and the ideal number to fill weekly shifts is fifteen.
"Just being in a more rural area or in a smaller community it's hard even to find instructors to teach lifeguards to give them certification," Protz explained. "And it's a 2-year certification so you kind of go in fluxes, some years you have more lifeguards and some less and we're at that point where we don't have a lot of lifeguards returning."
Lifeguard shortages are nothing new to Protz, last year because of staffing, the Aquatic Center had to juggle shifts or sometimes close portions of the pool zones.
"We had a short staff last year, we were closed some days last year due to just not having enough lifeguards on staff," Protz said. "So we're trying the best we can here to see if we can pull off [in] the next couple of weeks and to try to get our aquatic center open this summer."
Anyone interested in getting lifeguard certification must be fifteen years old or older.
Protz said that the pool will remain closed until they can open with a full complement of lifeguards to ensure pool safety for everyone.