Top 10 most popular stories in 2022 on WXOW.com

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A look inside a brand new cruise ship is the most popular story on WXOW.com in 2022.
The Viking Mississippi began service on the river this summer. WXOW had the opportunity during one of its second visit to La Crosse and Riverside Park to take a tour of the newest excursion boat on the river.
The story was the most viewed story of the year. Take a look at the Viking Mississippi here.
Here's a brief look at the remaining stories on the most viewed list.
A fire at a home in the Town of Little Falls on May 5 left four children dead. The children all attended Melrose-Mindoro schools. SHERIFF'S OFFICE: Four children dead in house fire in rural Monroe County.
Early on the morning of Saturday, January 8, police responded to a shooting outside an apartment on Rose St. One person, Ernest Knox, was found wounded. He later died at a local hospital. Two men are in custody and working their way through the court system for their roles in the shooting. La Crosse Police investigate fatal north side shooting
On February 3, police were called to a north side home where they found two people dead. Their investigation showed that Jordan D. Garcia, 26, shot 25-year-old Allison R. Rogers before taking his own life. UPDATE: La Crosse Police say northside deaths were murder-suicide
In April, the popular Moon Tunes concert series in Riverside Park released its schedule for the summer. The Thursday night shows began June 2 with the traditional opening performance by Grammy-Award winning musician Bill Miller. Moon Tunes unveils its 10th Anniversary 2022 lineup
In September, a tragic ending to the search for a Black River Falls area man who left a home early in the morning and failed to return. UPDATE: Missing man from Black River Falls area found deceased
A similar ending to a March search for a Richland County man who went missing after making a stop in Viroqua. Missing Richland County man found deceased
In May, a 15-year-old teen, Storm Vondrashek, was fatally shot during an incident outside a southside apartment building. The person arrested by police and charged with the shooting, 18-year-old Sage Hicke, has his trial scheduled for July 2023. Another person who is accused of firing at Hicke during the altercation, Jackson Greengrass, remains jailed on charges including 1st Degree Attempted Homicide. La Crosse Police identify weekend shooting victim
Wisconsin Rapids man downs massive buck in Grant County. Although it didn't happen in the immediate area, one of the top 10 popular stories involved Jeff Crowns' shooting of a large buck in late October. IT ended up being a top-10 scored buck in the state.
Our final story in the top 10 involves a January story with an Update on Chick-Fil-A coming to Onalaska. When the drive-through restaurant opened in early September, police put in special traffic restrictions for three days due to the large number of vehicles wanting to get their food.