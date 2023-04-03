Tornado-ravaged communities look to rebuild after storms level homes and leave 32 dead. And more are on the way

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Wisconsin... Black River Near Galesville affecting Trempealeau and La Crosse Counties. .With the past rain that fell on a deep primed snowpack, this resulted in the melt increasing. Flows in rivers have increased as a response and will reach critical levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional river and weather information is available at www.weather.gov/lacrosse. The next statement will be issued this evening at 1000 PM CDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO EARLY SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Black River Near Galesville. * WHEN...From this morning to early Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Flooding mainly impacts wildlands and agricultural pasture land. However the approach to the south end of the County Road VV Bridge over the Black River may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:00 AM CDT Monday was 12.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.1 feet on 09/21/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&