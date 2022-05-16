Touch-A-Truck and Public Works Open House in La Crosse on Thursday

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is letting children get an idea of what it's like to get behind the wheel of a snow plow truck or one the many other vehicles they use on a daily basis.
The city's Touch-A-Truck and Public Works Open House is scheduled for Thursday, May 19 from 8 a.m to 2 p.m. at the Municipal Service Center at 2000 Marco Drive on Isle La Plume.
The free event features plenty of vehicles for children to check out. There are also vehicle demonstrations, games, a photo wall, and a picnic area for those who want to enjoy a lunch while there.
The city's Refuse & Recycling, Engineering, Parks & Forestry, Water Utility, Stormwater Utility, Sanitary Sewer Utility, and Streets are hosting the event.
Some of the community participants include the Municipal Transit Utility, Fire Department, Police Department, Kenworth, and Dirt Monkey.
The Thursday event is a part of National Public Works Week.