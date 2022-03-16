Town of Campbell holding listening session on PFAS concerns

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Town of Campbell said they're planning a public listening session next week for residents to talk about their concerns over PFAS contamination.
The town is one of several in the state affected by contamination of what's known as "forever chemicals" in the groundwater.
Prolonged exposure to high levels of PFAS has been shown to cause health problems like birth defects, high blood pressure, changes to liver enzymes, and cancer.
Hundreds of Campbell residents currently have to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, and personal hygiene due to PFAS contamination in the well near the La Crosse Regional Airport. The use of fire-fighting foam in training sessions at the airport that contains PFAS chemicals spread from the airport and ended up in the groundwater.
A large percentage of Campbell residences have private wells for their use.
On Wednesday, March 23, Campbell residents can meet with Rep. Ron Kind and State Sen. Brad Pfaff for a listening session on the issue.
Among the topics up for discussion include state and federal funding sources for a long-term solution to the problem as well as state and federal PFAS regulations.
The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. at the Olivet Lutheran Church. Parking is available.
The meeting is one month after the Department of Natural Resources policy board set PFAS standards for drinking water at 70 parts per trillion. The Town of Campbell had advocated for a more stringent 20 parts per trillion.