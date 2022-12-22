Trace Adkins joins growing list of headliners at Ashley for the Arts

ARCADIA, Wis. (WXOW) - Trace Adkins will perform at next summer's Ashley for the Arts music festival, according to a press release on Thursday.
Adkins joins fellow country music star Tyler Hubbard as early headliners in a slate expected to grow in the coming months.
Adkins will perform on August 11 at 5 p.m. and Hubbard will perform on August 12 at 7 p.m.
Several more headliners will be announced to fill the slate of performers before next year.
Tickets are now available and can be found at ashleyforthearts.com/tickets.