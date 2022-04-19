Traffic shift planned for Mormon Coulee Road for utility work

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Starting Thursday, southbound traffic on a portion of Mormon Coulee Road is shifting to allow for some utility work.
The shift goes into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday and is expected to last until April 25 according to the city's Utilities Office.
The work is done on a portion of Mormon Coulee Road between Ward Avenue and 21st Place South. The specific area is from approximately 300 feet north of 20th St. and ending approximately 300 feet south of 20th St.
Both lanes of traffic are open during this time.
Large machinery and utility workers will be close to the driving lanes, so drivers are urged to use caution when passing through the area.