Transit Equity Day celebrates civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks and equal access to public transportation

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Coinciding with the birthday of desegregation and civil rights legend Rosa Parks, public transportation advocates nationwide wrapped up Transit Equity Week 2022 on Friday.
Part of the celebration included Governor Tony Evers proclaiming February 4, 2022 as Transit Equity Day statewide along with the La Crosse County Board of Supervisors doing the same for La Crosse County.
La Crosse Area Transit Advocates (LATA) were on hand at the La Crosse MTU to share what this day means for the community.
"It's held on the birthday of Rosa Parks to remind us of all the work and the effort that went into desegregating public accommodations by Rosa parks and the movement," Transit Advocate Cathy Van Maren said. "And also remind us that transit equity is a very important thing to continue looking at and keeping in mind."
Kevin Hundt, a fellow Transit Advocate, said the current MTU bus system works very well under its current budget but the city can still make improvements to include every need.
"We do need more routes," Hundt said. "In particular we need an overnight route. Right now if you get done with your shift or you start your shift between 10 p.m. And 6 a.m. you have to have a car, or a taxi, or carpool, something like that, which is not really an option for a lot of workers."
Not just a green option reducing the community's carbon footprint, riding a bus has it's advantages over a daily driving commute.
"You can chat with your friends, you can look around, you can say "Oh wow! That building's almost done that they're putting up over there!," Transit Advocate Obbie King said. "You can kind of really take a close look at the world as it's going by."
Goals of the LATA include helping city planners understand transit impacts when considering community developments but also mentoring the public on how to use the bus system.
"Our goals are to help anybody who wants to ride the bus and ride it," Van Maren said of the LATA's Bus Buddy program. "So if you're a first-time rider and you want somebody to go with you, we'll do that."
La Crosse's MTU has made several improvements over the years and will be adding electric busses with more accessibility features, making bus riding easier and more convenient.
"They [MTU] came out with a new app for your phone," Van Maren explained. "So you can tell where is the bus in real-time and that means you don't have to stand out and freeze waiting for the bus to come or wonder if it's already gone by."
Van Maren added that the app is a win-win for everyone, "That really makes a difference, especially for "Choice Riders". And that's people who have other transportation options."
Information on the LATA and Transit Equity Day can be found at these websites:
La Crosse Area Transit Advocates FACEBOOK