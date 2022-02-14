Traveling Principal makes stop in Holmen

HOLMEN, Wis. - (WXOW) - The current president of the NAASP, the National Association of Secondary Prinicipals, made a stop at Holmen High School on Monday.
It's part of his national tour of schools, a stop in every state. Gregg Wieczorek's goal: Finding out what creative ways schools are using to teach their students and getting that information shared and out to the community.
"We want to connect with principals. It's all about connecting," Wieczorek said. "My whole campaign is about connecting and it stems from the teacher shortage we see out there."
Wieczorek says that getting out the positive stories will let people know what's working and what's a positive about teaching.
Some of his biggest takeaways from his Holmen stop included the new greenhouse facililty as will as the students utilizing the state of the art machine shop areas.
Wieczorek is no stranger to the area as he was a student at UW-La Crosse and was an assistant principal at Holmen for a year before a 27-year career as principal at Arrowhead Union High School.