Traveling volunteers help La Crosse woman build her new home

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Andrea Baum is volunteering with Habitat for Humanity as they work on a three bedroom house with a custom front porch.
The best part it is going to be her house.
"In December they called me and notified me that I was going to get the house and so I signed the contract in January," said Baum.
Right now, Andrea and her kids live in a small apartment. She says not only does the apartment not have an outdoor play space for her kids, it's just downright unsafe. The day he found out he no longer had to spend thirty percent of her paycheck on rent, was almost hard to believe.
"I was shocked and I was like, what is happening. And all I could do is thank God because I feel very extremely blessed," said Andrea.
Andrea is one of many recipients getting a new home through Habitat for Humanity. To get the house though she has to put in 350 volunteer hours or sweat equity, as Habitat for Humanity puts it.
"It's really empowering to volunteer and do things that you've never did and work with saws and power tools. I didn't volunteer prior to this and it feels really nice to get out in the community. I've met so many lovely people and inspiring people and I definitely want to continue doing this," said Andrea.
Christine McCarthy is the Team-Leader for the Care-A-Vanners, volunteers that travel the country building houses for Habitat for Humanity.
"My husband and I traveled for just the first year. We've been nine years full time on the road traveling in our fifth wheel and the first year we just traveled and I got kind of bored. So somebody somewhere told us about Habitat for Humanity Care-A-Vanners and so we signed up for a build and we really enjoyed it and we've been doing it every since," said McCarthy.
Tom Wilcox is another volunteer that enjoys the people he meets along the way.
"We can choose what part of the country we want to go to and then we come up here and spend a particular amount of time in that city and build. We found it to be extremely rewarding because we're able to help families all around the country get a new home. And it's really the people that keep us going from the first time we did it. When we met the family and the kids and helped them see where the room is gonna be and see what it's all gonna be like, it kind of hooked us and we've been doing it ever since," said Wilcox.
And even though it is five days a week of hard work, volunteers say they get so much more out of the experience than learning how to build.
"There is also the bonding that happens between Care-A-Vanners because we've met some great people across the country and we build bonds with them and then we let them know where we're gonna go and then we will meet in the same places every year. We meet outside our motorhomes every afternoon after working and tell jokes and tell stories and talk about building. It's a great thing." said Wilcox.
For both the volunteer and future homeowner, handing over the keys is the best part.
"You come back and you see that the family has been moved in and how it changes their life and how the kids have a home that they can grow up in rather than either substandard housing or really expensive rentals or things like that. It's really neat to see how it changes a family's life," said McCarthy.
"I think that just being in the house with my kids is going to make it a home for me," said Andrea.
To apply for a home, go to Habitat for Humanity for more information on how to qualify.