Treatment services all in one place at Bridging the Gap resource fair

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Coulee Recovery Center is hosting an event providing resources for those battling with substance use and mental health disorders.
It's called 'Bridging the Gap'- Treatment Services Resource Fair, and it's open to the public.
The fair will have resources available for anyone struggling with addiction or mental problems and those already on a path to recovery.
An inclusive event, the Bridging the Gap Fair will allow individuals and those who are helping them ask questions and make connections to help "bridge" the gap in treatment between addiction and recovery.
Community Resource Navigator Danielle Fortney said this is a great opportunity to start building positive relationships that are so important in recovery.
"I realized that the people that helped me, those are the people that are still around and I'm working with to help connect others now," Fortney explained. "So, it's finding those healthy relationships and people that want you to do better. It's very important."
Many area health providers will be available at the event.
Including:
Hazelden/Betty Ford Foundation, Gundersen’s Unity House, Mayo HealthSystem, Driftless Recovery Services, Le Phillips Libertas Center, AMS of Wisconsin, Peace of Mind Counseling, Tomah VA, The Family and Children’s Center, and the La Crosse County Health and Human Services department and Adult and Teen Challenge of Western Wisconsin.
There will be private spaces provided for consultation if requested.
Fortney said having so many resources all in one place will provide a wide variety of options to start on the road to recovery or find a different road.
"Sometimes people, they try something, it doesn't work and then they get frustrated and give up," Fortney said. "There's so many different options out there. I know that I use every resource possible to help my recovery."
The 'Bridging the Gap' – Treatment Services Resource Fair is schedule for January 3 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Coulee Recovery Center located at 933 Ferry Street in La Crosse.
The event is free and open to the public. No media will be at the event to protect the anonymity of community members.