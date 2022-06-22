Trempealeau Co. authorities looking for missing man

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person who hasn't been seen since June 14.
A missing person's report was filed with the sheriff's office regarding Derek Stawarz.
He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a red/orange t-shirt and was carrying a sweatshirt. Derek is 5’11” 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.
His last known location was in the area of Lassek Ct. in the Town of Seymour in Eau Claire County.
The vehicle he was driving was abandoned and recovered in Eau Claire County along with his cell phone, keys, and wallet according to a Facebook post from the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information on Stawarz is asked to call the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office at 715-538-4351.