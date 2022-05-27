Trempealeau Museum set to reopen this weekend after years of adversity

TREMPEALEAU, Wis (WXOW) - The pages of history will be turning once more inside the Trempealeau Museum.
The space reopens this Memorial Day Weekend for the first time in nearly two years.
It's located inside the Village of Trempealeau Community Center.
This collection of the past is operated by volunteers of the Trempealeau Community Heritage Society.
The group was founded back in the 90s and they've worked to preserve the history of this bustling river town since its inception.
"We just recently moved back to the area and I've always loved Trempealeau," said Deborah Diamond, who recently joined the group.
It features the stories and highlights of the people who once lived and even still live in the area, but the books and pictures are only the beginning.
"I think some of the highlights of the Trempealeau Museum are the military displays, the uniforms that people donated from Trempealeau, and we also have a lot of stuff from the old Trempealeau high school," said Steve Kiedrowski, president of the heritage society.
However, those articles of clothing and relics of time were almost all lost.
In December of 2020, a car crashed into the museum causing major damage, closing it down. Then, in February, the pandemic struck.
On top of the car accident and the pandemic, the museum also lost it's matriarch, Virginia Cisewski, at the age 91. She passed away in December of 2020.
"Her heart and soul was into this organization and the museum, and she's going to leave a big hole to fill now that she's gone," said Kiedrowski.
The years of adversity pushed both Deborah and Steve to work to reopen the museum in order to honor the past and the people who helped keep it alive, like Virginia.
"I think it's an honor to teach people about history, and when you look around the museum, there are some artifacts here that help people remember the past was about," said Diamond.
You can learn about sports stars, military members, and places like the old Melchior Brewery.
Now, a new hurdle comes into focus. The organization needs to begin recruiting younger people to join to help keep this type of preservation going.
"I'm hoping this will be a springboard to get new people to come on in and find out a little bit more about Trempealeau," said Diamond.
So generations can remember what came before so they can continue flipping the page to a brighter future.
"People need to be aware of what happened here in the past and what may happen in the future," said Diamond.
The museum is open Saturdays and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Memorial Day to Labor Day.
Email mbeiermeister@wxow.com if you are interested in joining the society.