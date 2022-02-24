Trucking industry looking to WTC for diesel mechanics

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - In an career field like many others struggling with workforce shortages, the trucking industry is finding it hard to fill vacant diesel mechanic positions.
Thursday at Western Technical College's Vehicle Technology Center, 23 employers set up booths to showcase their career opportunities to automotive and diesel student technicians.
For future diesel mechanics attending the event, it would be hard to walk away from the event without several job leads.
Allstate Peterbilt of La Crosse Service Manager Nick Hinshaw said that the demand for qualified diesel technicians is very high.
"If you cannot find a job in this industry," Hinshaw declared. "You're not looking."
The diesel mechanic workforce has become a very competitive market and many local employers are looking to WTC's pipeline of students for relief.
"I have some companies calling me with twenty, thirty openings that they needed yesterday," WTC's Work Based Learning Specialist Grace Janssen said. "And we have less students that are looking for a job within that, so we're doing a lot of work at Western to connect students to the right employers because we know there's a need out there."
An indicator of how dire the workforce shortage is for employers was evident in the demand for an audience at Western's Automotive and Diesel Career Fair.
According to Janssen, there were more employers wanting to be there than they had space available.
"Employers are calling us all the time," Janssen said. "They're eager to connect with our students, so this has been really exciting."
The demand for help made it a competitive environment for the employers at the fair as well.
"We get to show them what we have to offer versus our competitors," Hinshaw explained. "We're trying to offer a better benefits package, we're offering more vacation time, higher pay rates. We're trying to do everything we can to make the job as appealing as we can."
Hinshaw said the diesel trucking industry is heading into a more innovative and technological direction, adding that Peterbilt will soon be offering EV models of trucks.
With today's diesels having over 20 different computers running its systems, Hinshaw said having a resource of local students with WTC's education is a key asset to have in the current workforce environment.
"Qualified technicians are extremely hard to find," Hinshaw said. "Applications are coming in a lot slower now than they ever have in the past."
Western's future technicians were finding that an event like Thursday's fair is the best scenario for job hunting.
"A couple students have been able to set up and interview today," Janssen said. "So they're able to walk back into a different room, connect with an employer and hopefully a job comes out of it."
