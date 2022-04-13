Tuesday's storms bring hail, winds, leave damage

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - A strong two-part storm system moved through the Tri-State area Tuesday which brought heavy rains, hail, gusty winds, and possible tornadoes.
The first wave of the system moved through the area late Tuesday afternoon. It featured strong winds and large hail.
The National Weather Service reports that the La Crosse Regional Airport recorded a wind gust of 67 miles an hour during the storm.
Several reports of one inch hail were reported in places including Arcadia, Galesville, and Winona.
The second system moved in late Tuesday night. It was during this storm that several tornado warnings were issued for parts of northeastern Iowa and southeastern Minnesota.
The Mower County community of Taopi was struck by a possible, but unconfirmed tornado. The National Weather Service is in the process of surveying the damage. Two people had injuries as a result of the storm which left widespread destruction on the small community.
The tornado warnings did extend as far as Winona County. While there are no reports of any damage done by a possible tornado, the National Weather Service reports there were tree and power line damage two miles west of Winona around 11:47 p.m. from thunderstorm winds.
The thunderstorms also knocked down a barn near Spring Valley in Fillmore County and blew the roof off another near Tomah in Monroe County.
