Two finalists named for La Crescent-Hokah Superintendent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - The La Crescent-Hokah School Board named the two finalists for its next superintendent late Wednesday night.
They are Jeff Wilson and Melinda Crowley.
The two were selected after interviews conducted by board members earlier in the day with the four semi-finalist candidates.
The next step in the process are another round of interviews with both Wilson and Crowley. The board scheduled those for 4 p.m. on Monday, March 7 at the La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School Media Center.
The interviews are open to the public.
The district's next superintendent takes over for interim superintendent Dale Carlson, who took over in January but is only here through the remainder of the school year.