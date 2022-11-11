Two found dead at Jackson County home

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WXOW) - An investigation is underway after the bodies of two people are found inside a home in rural Jackson County on Thursday.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, a call for a welfare check sent deputies to a home in the Town of Manchester, south of Black River Falls around 2 p.m.
While there, they found two people who were deceased inside the home.
Chief Deputy Adam Olson said that the State Crime Lab, Justice Department's Department of Criminal Investigations, and Wisconsin State Patrol have been investigating the scene.
He said that it is believed that this is "an isolated incident with no threat to the community."
A statement form Olson and the sheriff's office said that it is an ongoing investigation and aren't releasing any additional information at this time out of respect for those involved and their families.