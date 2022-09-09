Two hurt when motorcycle hits deer in Vernon County

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - Two people from Nekoosa are injured on Thursday when the motorcycle they were on struck a deer.
The collision happened along County Road ZZ west of 23rd Court in the Town of Forest just before noon according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
John Montgomery, 69, and Beverly Montgomery, 67, were hurt in the crash.
They were both taken by Ontario Ambulance to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro with non-life threatening injuries.
Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash according to the sheriff's office.