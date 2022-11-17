Two In A Row: Aquinas takes Division 5 Football title

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - Led by Jackson Flottmeyer, the Aquinas Blugolds are repeat WIAA Divison 5 football champions with a 22-14 win over Mayville at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison on Thursday afternoon.
Flottmeyer threw for two touchdowns on offense and had a big interception on what could have been a game tying drive by the Cardinals with 1:50 remaining to seal the win for the Blugolds.
Mayville got on the board first with a Blake Schraufnagel 10-yard run to put the Cardinals up 7-0 in the 2nd quarter with 9:31 remaining.
Aquinas didn't take long to come back. A direct snap led to a three-yard TD run from Calvin Hargrove to make the score 7-6. He then tossed the ball to teammate Collin Conzemius for the two-point conversion and a 8-7 Blugold lead with 7:14 left in the half.
And that's where the score remained for the rest of the 2nd and much of the 3rd quarter. Conzemius scored six off of the first TD pass by Flottmeyer. The 71-yard play made it 14-7. The two point conversion was no good.
At the 9:47 mark in the 4th quarter, Mayville tied the game up with a 12-yard rush by Damien Hauglie. The extra point tied it at 14.
With 4:09 left, it looked like Aquinas was about to score when Hargrove fumbled the football at the 1 after it was poked away by Mayville's Adison Mittelstadt. It ended up in a touchback and the Cardinals had the ball on the 20.
Three plays later, the Blugolds' Kole Keppel forced a Hauglie fumble that as recovered by Henry Suttie on Mayville's 38.
Two Hargrove rushes later, Flottmeyer hit Conzemius for a 27 yard strike with 2:04 left. The two point conversion moved Aquinas out in front 22-14.
On the first play of the Cardinals drive, Adison Mittelstadt lofted a pass intended for Bradley Bushke. Instead, Flottmeyer came up big on defense and picked off the ball with 1:50 left in regulation. He returned the catch 21 yards to the Mayville 44.
The Blugolds went on to seal the state title with a Hargrove run for a first down on 3rd and 1. From there, Aquinas was able to run out the clock and make it back-to-back state championships.
Flottmeyer was 7-11 passing for 137 yards and two touchdowns for the game. Conzemius was the leading receiver for Aquinas with 115 yards and both touchdown tosses. Hargrove finished with 97 yards on 20 carries for the Blugolds.
"We might've outdone the game, as far as excitement, from last season, which I didn't think could get much more exciting than that, but we might've done it," said Blugolds Head Coach Tom Lee.
OTHER STATS: Mayville lead in time of possesion 29:21 to 18:39 in the game...they also outscored Aquinas 14-8 in the red zone. The Blugolds did put up more yards 347-272.