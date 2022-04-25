Two portions of West Avenue closing for repairs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Utility repair work is the cause for two portions of West Avenue to close temporarily beginning on Wednesday.
In both cases, crews are closing the outside southbound traffic lane.
The city's Utility Office said that the first section is approximately 300 feet on either side of Vine Street.
The second section runs for approximately 300 feet on either side of Division Street near Mayo Clinic Health System.
The city anticipates that large machinery and utility workers near driving lanes. Drivers are asked to use caution when moving through those areas.
Completion of the work is set for May 2.