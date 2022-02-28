Ukrainian Woman Living in WI Says Civilian Fighters Need Medical Supplies

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - There is an outpouring of support for the people of Ukraine including right here in La Crosse, with a rally led by a Ukrainian woman with a very unique story.
At 18, Valentyna Pavsyukova came to the U.S. through a green card lottery. Her mother entered her name without her knowledge. She had a cosmetology license but didn't speak a word of English when she arrived in Medford, Wisconsin in 2002.
Valentyna lived with a Ukrainian couple and took a job at Black River Industries where she worked with people with disabilities. In Ukraine, people with disabilities are out of sight. Ironically, those with the most severe disabilities opened their heart to her, often helping her translate words to English.
That experience was life changing and what inspired her to live a life of service to the most vulnerable. Right now, that happens to be the people of Ukraine, her family and friends.
"They have no where to go, no where to live, no way to escape," said Valentyna.
In 2009, Valentyna collected enough medical supplies to fill a 40-foot sea container - for the people of Ukraine at another time of unrest.
Right now she can't send anything back because the need is for financial help to buy medical supplies.
They need cash to buy those supplies to help care for the wounded, everyday people like her cousin and uncle who are choosing to stay and fight.
Valentyna started a charity with a friend while she was living in Chippewa Falls in 2007. To make a monetary donation to go www.chaliceofmercy.org.
All proceeds will go to the people of Ukraine for medical supplies.