Ukranian flag to fly at La Crosse City Hall, light up La Crosse Center

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The City of La Crosse is showing its support for the people of Ukraine.
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds said Thursday that through March 11, the city is displaying the Ukranian flag at City Hall and illuminating the La Crosse Center in the colors of the flag.
Mayor Reynolds said "they are a message of support for the Ukrainian people who continue to resist the forces of tyranny and oppression as well as the hundreds of thousands who have been forced to flee their country."