Union Center man killed in Vernon County crash

VIROQUA, Wis. (WXOW) - One person is dead following a crash between a truck and an SUV Thursday afternoon near Mt. Tabor in Vernon County.
It happened at 2:49 p.m. on County Road V, north of State Highway 33 in the Town of Forest according to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office.
They said a 1992 Dodge Ram truck driven by Dustin E. Downing, 35, of Kendall, was headed south when the vehicle veered left, crossed the centerline, and crashed into an SUV driven by Joel R. Penegor, 52, of Wauwatosa.
The sheriff's office said Penegor tried to swerve to avoid the collision but was unable to do so.
Adam J. Friedl, 27, of Union Center, was a passenger in Downing's truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.
Another passenger, Gary M. Stokley, 31, of Elroy, along with Downing, were taken to Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital in Hillsboro. Both were later transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Penegor had minor injuries and declined medical treatment.
It is Vernon County's second motor vehicle fatality in 2022.