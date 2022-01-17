Union employees demonstrate for wage increase at Gundersen

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Union workers at Gundersen Health System demonstrated outside the La Crosse campus Monday afternoon over the latest contract offer.
The workers include certified nursing assistants along with workers in environmental services, dietary, laundry, and maintenance positions at Gundersen.
They're launching a public campaign calling upon Gundersen executives to increase their latest contract offer to SEIU members.
The union said the pay proposed by Gundersen was a $15-dollar-an-hour minimum wage. The union said that pay rate is not keeping up with inflation.
Instead, the union said the pay should be closer to $29 per hour.
SEIU is the state's largest healthcare worker union.
In response, Gundersen issued a statement, which said, in part,
"Gundersen is grateful for union employees' contribution, especially during a pandemic that has caused unimaginable challenges for Gundersen and every single person in the United States. As always, Gundersen's goal is to be equitable and objective in efforts to negotiate a new labor agreement. Despite the union's approach, Gundersen will continue to honor the collective bargaining process and not discuss specifics in public."