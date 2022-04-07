United Way grants to help local organizations

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way received three grants totaling over $1 million with the purpose of hiring staff members for local organizations through its HUB program, led by director Lindsey Purl.
“The HUB has been around since 2017," Purl said. "It is an evidence-based model that we implement locally. That model is called the ‘Pathways Community HUB Model.’ The purpose is to bridge the gap between health care delivery and social services for those most vulnerable in the community.”
One company that looks to gain new staff members is St. Clare Health Mission in La Crosse. The company currently has four community health workers (CHW) on staff, but will look to double it. A CHW is a cross between a health care worker and social services provider. Someone like Maria Romero-Donjuan, who helps patients with a wide variety of needs at their free clinic.
“I’ve been seeing it’s a really huge help for people to just have someone who is there helping them along the way," Romero-Donjuan said. "Helping set up appointments. Explaining their medications. Explaining what the doctor said to them in simpler terms and help them be able to incorporate that into their daily life.”
Experience is not required to become a CHW at St. Clare. They said they will train any candidate hired to help fill the new positions.