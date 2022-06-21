United We Chalk contest open for online voting

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Great Rivers United Way (GRUW) teaming up with artPOP held a chalk art competition in early June.
Called "United We Chalk", the all-abilities contest invited chalk artists to create impressive chalk drawings as part of a fundraising effort for GRUW.
Over a dozen artists have a page dedicated to their art masterpiece on the Great Rivers' website where the public is invited to vote their dollars for their favorite artist.
GRUW Development Director Katie Sparks said the contest was intended to begin as an in-person competition but the day of scheduled event was rained out.
"The event originally was for chalk drawing and judging all at one time and then virtual judging afterwards," Sparks explained. "All of our chalk artists were able to make their chalk masterpieces on their own time and then we are virtually voting for two days this week."
Online voting begins Wednesday at Noon lasting 48 hours and ending Friday at Noon.
Artists participating in different skill categories who garner the most votes, win.
Winners will be awarded $200 cash prizes, with trophies to be given for categories such as "Best Use of Theme" and "Best Use of Visual Effects".
Sparks said the proceeds of the dollar-per-vote contest will go towards the organization's supported charities.
"Last year we raised just under $4,000 dollars," Sparks said. "We're hoping to succeed that amount and that will allow us to put all of that money towards our annual campaign that supports 51 non-profit partners in the area."
The link for voting can be found at GreatRiversUnitedWay.org/chalk or just click this direct link: GRUW.org/chalk