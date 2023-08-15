 Skip to main content
Upcoming events shining a light on impact of overdoses

  • Updated
Communities all over the Coulee Region and around the world are coming together throughout August to remember those who have died or suffered permanent injury due to drug overdose.

(WXOW) - Community partners are coming together this month to shine a light on a growing issue in La Crosse County.

International Overdose Awareness Day OTS.png

Alliance to HEAL is leading efforts to raise awareness on the impacts of overdoses while breaking down the stigma surrounding drug-related issues and deaths. 

August is Overdose Awareness Month. The organization is joining other community partners to provide resources, remember those who have passed away, and create change. 

Jennie Steele joined Daybreak on Tuesday morning to share more about the upcoming events. 

She also shared her personal connection with an overdose death. You can watch the full interview above. 

August 22: Bridging The Gap Event- A Treatment Service Resource Fair

3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Coulee Recovery Center, La Crosse

August 30: Candlelight Vigil Service

6:00 p.m. Coulee Recovery Center, La Crosse

August 31: Overdose Awareness Day Proclamation by Mayor Mitch Reynolds

11:30 a.m. Riverside Park Bandshell, La Crosse

Find more information and resources right here: Overdose Awareness Day - ALLIANCE TO HEAL

