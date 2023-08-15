Upcoming events shining a light on impact of overdoses

(WXOW) - Community partners are coming together this month to shine a light on a growing issue in La Crosse County.
Alliance to HEAL is leading efforts to raise awareness on the impacts of overdoses while breaking down the stigma surrounding drug-related issues and deaths.
August is Overdose Awareness Month. The organization is joining other community partners to provide resources, remember those who have passed away, and create change.
Jennie Steele joined Daybreak on Tuesday morning to share more about the upcoming events.
She also shared her personal connection with an overdose death. You can watch the full interview above.
August 22: Bridging The Gap Event- A Treatment Service Resource Fair
3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Coulee Recovery Center, La Crosse
August 30: Candlelight Vigil Service
6:00 p.m. Coulee Recovery Center, La Crosse
August 31: Overdose Awareness Day Proclamation by Mayor Mitch Reynolds
11:30 a.m. Riverside Park Bandshell, La Crosse
Find more information and resources right here: Overdose Awareness Day - ALLIANCE TO HEAL